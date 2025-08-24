Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Position Reduced by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.0% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 167.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $269.2230 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

