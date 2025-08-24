ICONIQ Capital LLC Buys 349 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,291. This represents a 52.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $662.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $757.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

