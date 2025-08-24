ICONIQ Capital LLC Acquires 2,007 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoorDash by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,031,000 after acquiring an additional 641,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,309,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,829,000 after acquiring an additional 915,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,151,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,089,000 after acquiring an additional 842,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at $54,556,704.93. The trade was a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 905,179 shares of company stock valued at $217,357,737. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH stock opened at $247.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.40 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.32 and a 1-year high of $278.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.02.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

