Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 3,706 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.46 million. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.39%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This is an increase from Hellenic Telecom Organization’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 358.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

