Head to Head Review: Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) vs. NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and NewMarket”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $4.15 billion 7.15 $330.91 million $1.58 40.06 NewMarket $2.79 billion 2.69 $462.41 million $50.45 15.78

Analyst Recommendations

NewMarket has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novozymes A/S. NewMarket is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Novozymes A/S and NewMarket, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 1 0 0 2 3.00 NewMarket 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and NewMarket’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A NewMarket 17.28% 32.25% 15.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of NewMarket shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of NewMarket shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewMarket has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NewMarket pays an annual dividend of $11.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novozymes A/S pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewMarket pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NewMarket has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. NewMarket is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NewMarket beats Novozymes A/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils. It also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. In addition, the company engages in the marketing of antiknock compounds, as well as contracted manufacturing and services activities; and owns and manages a real property in Virginia. It operates in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

