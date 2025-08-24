FWG Investments LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

FWG Investments LLC. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

