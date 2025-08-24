FWG Investments LLC. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

FWG Investments LLC. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of FWG Investments LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FWG Investments LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.