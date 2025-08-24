Fiserv, Inc. $FI Stake Boosted by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 270.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $139.2960 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

