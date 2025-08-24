Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Shares Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,951,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 607,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC opened at $206.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $211.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.71.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

