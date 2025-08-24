Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $656,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $162.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.