Enterprise Financial Services Corp Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. jvl associates llc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $206.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $209.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,719 shares of company stock worth $47,223,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

