Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,400,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $47.9450 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $48.29.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.