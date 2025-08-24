Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2%

ECL opened at $283.6590 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $286.04.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.21.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

