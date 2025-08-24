Diageo plc $DEO Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBO & Co. LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 118,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 195,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $4,161,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $2,015,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $115.3830 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

