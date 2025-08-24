Critical Analysis: Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) & Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Hugoton Royalty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $168.74 million 6.97 $89.20 million $1.72 14.44 Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million 1.44 $10.80 million $0.27 1.54

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust. Hugoton Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 47.35% 22.49% 22.12% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

