Critical Analysis: Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) vs. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Opera and Betawave, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Opera alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 6 0 3.00 Betawave 0 0 0 0 0.00

Opera presently has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 55.24%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Betawave.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 14.53% 8.85% 7.91% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opera and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Opera and Betawave”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $480.65 million 2.99 $80.77 million $0.89 18.02 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opera beats Betawave on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About Betawave

(Get Free Report)

Betawave Corporation provides online advertising services for a portfolio of websites. It delivers advertising to audiences of highly-engaged users. The company has a network of websites in three online categories: immersive casual gaming, virtual world, and social play and entertainment. It specializes in helping brand marketers reach the attentive audiences on various Web sites through ad formats. It serves advertisers in various categories, including consumer packaged goods, entertainment, consumer electronics and software, and retail. The company's advertising in the publisher sites includes direct sales category comprising IAB graphical advertising and rich media/immersive advertising; and remnant inventory category, which are advertising inventory on a website that is not sold directly to an advertiser. It sells its inventory and marketing services through a sales and marketing organization in the United States. The company was formerly known as GoFish Corporation and changed its name to Betawave Corporation in January 2009. Betawave Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.