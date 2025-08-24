ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,716 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.6240 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

