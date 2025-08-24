Compound Planning Inc. Has $947,000 Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after buying an additional 8,073,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 41.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after buying an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $211,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DoorDash by 111.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,313,000 after buying an additional 1,058,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 38.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,309,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,829,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH stock opened at $247.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.32 and a 52 week high of $278.15. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.40 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. This represents a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 905,179 shares of company stock worth $217,357,737. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

