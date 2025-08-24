Compound Planning Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 318,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eight 31 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eight 31 Financial LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

