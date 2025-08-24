Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 169 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 167.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Truist Financial lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $269.2230 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.55 and a 200 day moving average of $250.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

