Comparing Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Copper & Gold and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper & Gold 0 0 4 2 3.33 Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Western Copper & Gold currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Trevali Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.01) -132.00 Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Trevali Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper & Gold. Western Copper & Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45% Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Trevali Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

