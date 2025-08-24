Comparing Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Foxtons Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 12.59% 1.15% 0.74% Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxtons Group has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FRP and Foxtons Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $41.77 million 12.00 $6.39 million $0.28 93.64 Foxtons Group $209.49 million 0.58 $17.89 million N/A N/A

Foxtons Group has higher revenue and earnings than FRP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of FRP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FRP beats Foxtons Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development; and acquires, constructs, and develops primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings. The Multifamily segment owns, leases, and manages buildings through joint ventures. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

