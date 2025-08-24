Comerica Bank Has $174.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $174,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $354.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.12. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $355.32.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

