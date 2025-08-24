Chiyoda (CHYCY) & The Competition Critical Analysis

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chiyoda and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.00 billion $178.11 million 6.72 Chiyoda Competitors $8.61 billion $330.08 million 32.25

Chiyoda’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 6.83% 147.56% 6.61% Chiyoda Competitors 6.89% 32.24% 7.17%

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chiyoda has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chiyoda competitors beat Chiyoda on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

