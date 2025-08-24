Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 108.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 114,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $441,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $43.58 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

