Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 2,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

