Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 916923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Carnival Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.79.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Carnival has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Carnival by 188.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Carnival by 70.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

