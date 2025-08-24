Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,676 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE TPR opened at $99.5640 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 158.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.