Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $3.82 Million in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 400.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 123.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Illumina from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.58.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $101.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

