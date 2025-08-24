Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $180,555.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $2,873,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,134,691.95. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,480. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

