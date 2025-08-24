Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 165.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.71.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $277.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.07. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.67 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

