Cadence Bank Sells 2,770 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its position in AT&T by 2.6% during the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE T opened at $28.7290 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

