Cadence Bank Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $265,510,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,725,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,590,000 after purchasing an additional 595,586 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after buying an additional 424,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.60.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of SHW opened at $372.9950 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

