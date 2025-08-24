Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 16,317 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Datadog by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Datadog by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.92, a P/E/G ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $15,247,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,314,169.24. This represents a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $4,110,878.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,298. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 846,051 shares of company stock worth $107,936,283. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

