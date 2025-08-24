Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is MetLife Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,446 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $235,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $317.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

