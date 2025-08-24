BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 343 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,042,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,698,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 59,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after buying an additional 159,361 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.6210 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

