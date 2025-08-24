BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 181 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $423.9190 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.64 and its 200 day moving average is $393.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

