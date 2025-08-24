BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 132 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $372.9950 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.25 and its 200 day moving average is $348.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.60.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

