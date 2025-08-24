BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,506 shares of company stock valued at $80,507,655 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $180.6060 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.18. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.85%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

