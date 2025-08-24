Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 124,682 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,076,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,682 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 1.7% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $58,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 174,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2,014.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 565,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 538,772 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,718.20. This represents a 64.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $397,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBTYA

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($7.54). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.