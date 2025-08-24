Bakala Capital LLC Buys 3,207 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Bakala Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

