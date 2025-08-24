Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 9,021 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $133.6260 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

