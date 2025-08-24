Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 9,021 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
NYSE:EMR opened at $133.6260 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.