Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $91.13 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.11% of Equinix worth $91,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2,989.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Equinix by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,020.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

Equinix Stock Up 1.8%

Equinix stock opened at $786.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $796.24 and its 200 day moving average is $838.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.