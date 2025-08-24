Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 174.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,274,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 206,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416,616.50. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,274,689.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 206,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,416,616.50. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,134 shares of company stock valued at $99,681,446. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $170.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.51 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $154.07 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

