Ascent Group LLC Purchases 2,479 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,945,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of PNC opened at $201.5870 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average of $179.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

