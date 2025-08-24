Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,040 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,305.84. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,823,574 shares of company stock worth $721,676,802. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $133.1660 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

