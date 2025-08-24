Anson Funds Management LP Purchases Shares of 110,000 Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $70,071,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 332.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,509,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,694 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,048,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 733,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,885,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 567,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $22.7640 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $211.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

