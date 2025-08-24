Anson Funds Management LP Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 1,027.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,053 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $15.2310 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -139.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VRE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

