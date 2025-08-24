Anson Funds Management LP Buys 18,089 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 180.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after buying an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $77,820,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,314,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000,000 after buying an additional 812,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,251,000 after buying an additional 487,909 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $125.9970 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

