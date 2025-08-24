Analyzing Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) & Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Big 5 Sporting Goods”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $11.42 billion 2.08 $1.20 billion $25.60 20.68 Big 5 Sporting Goods $762.76 million 0.04 -$69.07 million ($4.20) -0.34

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Big 5 Sporting Goods. Big 5 Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 10.45% 49.73% 20.15% Big 5 Sporting Goods -12.14% -39.67% -10.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ulta Beauty and Big 5 Sporting Goods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 1 11 13 0 2.48 Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus price target of $487.9565, indicating a potential downside of 7.85%. Given Ulta Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Risk & Volatility

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Big 5 Sporting Goods on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications. It also offers beauty services, including hair, makeup, brow, and skin services at its stores. The company was formerly known as ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. It also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

